Snow melting to continue for southern Wisconsin for next week

Meteorological spring started Sunday with a pleasant high of 52 in Madison, 16 degrees above the normal high for March 1.
The snow melting will continue for southern Wisconsin for the next week, with highs in the 40s, jumping back to the 50s on Sunday, according to forecasters.
In Madison on Monday, look for cloudy skies through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 41 and northwest winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour, the National Weather Service said.
After an overnight low around 25, Tuesday’s forecast features a 20% chance of rain and snow before 10 a.m., then rain between 10 a.m. and noon, mostly sunny skies, a high near 44 and southwest winds at 10 to 15 mph turning out of the west in the afternoon and gusting as high as 30 mph.
The Weather Service said overnight Tuesday into Wednesday there’s a 30% chance for rain before 8 p.m., then rain and snow between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m., and snow after 10 p.m., and 30% chance Thursday for rain and snow before 7 a.m., then rain.
Skies over Madison should be partly sunny gradually becoming sunny Wednesday, partly sunny Thursday, sunny Friday, mostly sunny Saturday and mostly cloudy Sunday, with highs near 44, 49, 41, 48 and 55, and lows Tuesday night through Saturday night around 30, 31, 30, 25 and 36.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis also forecasts above normal temperatures this week, with a few flurries or sprinkles on Tuesday, possible light snow Wednesday morning, a possible light mix Thursday, and a few flurries possible Thursday night.
Tsaparis said highs Monday through Sunday should be near 40, 44, 43, 47, 40, 45 and 50, and overnight lows around 26, 27, 31, 30, 20 and 31.
Sunday’s high in Madison was 52 at 2:19 p.m., 16 degrees above normal and 10 degrees below the record high of 62 for March 1, set in 1882.
Sunday’s low in Madison was 27 at 2:05 a.m., 7 degrees above normal and 56 degrees above the record low of 29 below for March 1, set in 1962.
No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Sunday, leaving Madison’s March and meteorological spring (March through May) total at zero, 0.06 inches above normal. Madison’s 2020 precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) stayed at 2.68 inches, 0.06 inches below normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for March 1 is 0.95 inches in 1932.
With no snow on Sunday, Madison’s March and meteorological spring (March through May) total stayed at zero, 0.3 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison has received 50.7 inches, 9.3 inches below normal.
Madison's record snowfall for March 1 is 3.7 inches in 2017.
Madison’s official snow depth is 7 inches.
