Snow melting to continue for southern Wisconsin for next week

Meteorological spring started Sunday with a pleasant high of 52 in Madison, 16 degrees above the normal high for March 1.

The snow melting will continue for southern Wisconsin for the next week, with highs in the 40s, jumping back to the 50s on Sunday, according to forecasters.

In Madison on Monday, look for cloudy skies through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 41 and northwest winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour, the National Weather Service said.

After an overnight low around 25, Tuesday’s forecast features a 20% chance of rain and snow before 10 a.m., then rain between 10 a.m. and noon, mostly sunny skies, a high near 44 and southwest winds at 10 to 15 mph turning out of the west in the afternoon and gusting as high as 30 mph.

The Weather Service said overnight Tuesday into Wednesday there’s a 30% chance for rain before 8 p.m., then rain and snow between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m., and snow after 10 p.m., and 30% chance Thursday for rain and snow before 7 a.m., then rain.

Skies over Madison should be partly sunny gradually becoming sunny Wednesday, partly sunny Thursday, sunny Friday, mostly sunny Saturday and mostly cloudy Sunday, with highs near 44, 49, 41, 48 and 55, and lows Tuesday night through Saturday night around 30, 31, 30, 25 and 36.