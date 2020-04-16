Snow likely for far southern Wisconsin Thursday night into Friday morning

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Light snow is likely to fall on far southern Wisconsin Thursday night into Friday morning, followed by much warmer weather with highs in the 50s and 60s starting Saturday for the area, according to forecasters.

The swath of snow for counties along the Illinois border from Monroe east to Kenosha should amount to an inch or less, the National Weather Service said.

A storm system that has brought accumulating snow to much of the Rockies will move into the central Plains on Thursday, slowly weakening as it brings a mix of rain and snow to much of the central Plains, AccuWeather said.

A swath of 1 to 3 inches of snow is expected from southern Iowa to northwestern Ohio Thursday night into Friday morning, while a few locations within a narrow corridor from southern Iowa to northern Indiana could pick up 3 to 6 inches, AccuWeather said.

In Madison on Thursday, look for increasing clouds, with a high near 45 and west winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour, the Weather Service said.