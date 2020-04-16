Snow likely for far southern Wisconsin Thursday night into Friday morning

Next 12 Hours
Light snow is likely to fall on far southern Wisconsin Thursday night into Friday morning, followed by much warmer weather with highs in the 50s and 60s starting Saturday for the area, according to forecasters.
The swath of snow for counties along the Illinois border from Monroe east to Kenosha should amount to an inch or less, the National Weather Service said.
A storm system that has brought accumulating snow to much of the Rockies will move into the central Plains on Thursday, slowly weakening as it brings a mix of rain and snow to much of the central Plains, AccuWeather said.
A swath of 1 to 3 inches of snow is expected from southern Iowa to northwestern Ohio Thursday night into Friday morning, while a few locations within a narrow corridor from southern Iowa to northern Indiana could pick up 3 to 6 inches, AccuWeather said.
In Madison on Thursday, look for increasing clouds, with a high near 45 and west winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour, the Weather Service said.
Overnight, there’s a 20% chance for sprinkles and flurries before 1 a.m., flurries between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m., snow between 2 a.m. and 8 a.m., and flurries between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. Cloudy skies should gradually turn mostly sunny, with a low around 30 and a high near 48 as northwest winds develop at 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
After a low overnight Friday into Saturday around 30, Saturday should be sunny, with a high near 59 and southwest winds at 10 to 20 mph, gusting as high as 30 mph.
The quiet weather should continue into the middle of next week, with just a 20% chance for showers on Wednesday.
Skies over Madison should be mostly sunny Sunday, sunny Monday, mostly sunny Tuesday and partly sunny Wednesday, with highs near 54, 58, 65 and 58, and lows Saturday night through Tuesday night around 40, 33, 39 and 39.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts flurries or a little light snow possible south and southeast of Madison, accumulating up to a half-inch; a few sprinkles or light rain Saturday night into Sunday morning; and a few rain showers possible Wednesday.
Tsaparis said highs Thursday through Wednesday should be near 46, 48, 59, 53, 57, 61 and 63, and overnight lows around 28, 30, 40, 33, 39 and 40.
Wednesday’s high in Madison was 37 at 4:22 p.m., 20 degrees below the normal high and 50 degrees below the record high of 87 for April 15, set in 2002.
Wednesday’s low in Madison was 21 at 5:09 a.m., 15 degrees below the normal low and 3 degrees above the record low of 18 for April 15, set in 1928 and 2014.
No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Wednesday, leaving Madison’s April precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) at 0.91 inches, 0.75 inches below normal. The meteorological spring (March through May) total stayed at 4.38 inches, 0.52 inches above normal. The 2020 total stayed at 7.06 inches, 0.52 inches below normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for April 15 is 1.51 inches in 1998.
With no snow on Wednesday, Madison’s April total stayed at 0.2 inches, 1.6 inches below normal. The meteorological spring total stayed at 3 inches, 5.8 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison has received 53.7 inches, 3.8 inches above normal.
Madison’s record snowfall for April 15 is 4.5 inches in 1923.
