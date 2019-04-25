Put the golf clubs away, Madison, and grab a snow shovel.

Forecasters are looking at the chance for up to five inches of snow in south-central Wisconsin on Saturday, in a rare late April snowstorm that is expected to move in and out pretty quickly.

The National Weather Service said the low of the potent winter storm will push through Illinois Saturday into Saturday night, with the storm model update pushing it a bit further south.

"It looks like southern Wisconsin is in the cross hairs of getting accumulating snow," the Weather Service said. "Fortunately, the fast-moving system is in a warmer month, which will help limit accumulation.

"That said, we are still looking at a potential for a band of 3 to 5 inches of snow focused in southern Wisconsin."

We could see showers and thunderstorms later in the day on Thursday with a high in the upper 60s, then a nice and sunny day on Friday with a high of 60.

The Saturday snow could be mixed with rain and the high is only expected to reach 40, not good news for the thousands of participants in the Crazylegs Classic run and walk Downtown and on the UW-Madison campus, starting at about 10 a.m.

After the snow, the sun is expected to return on Sunday, but temperatures will stay in the 40s.

There's a chance for rain on Monday with a high of 51, then rain possible Tuesday and Tuesday night with a high in the mid-50s.

Wednesday could be another rainy day with a high of 60, then a few showers are in the forecast next Thursday with a high of 53.

Wednesday's high in Madison was 67, 6 degrees above normal and 18 degrees below the record high of 85 for April 24, set in 1990.

The low on Wednesday was 38, 1 degree below normal and 17 degrees above the record low of 21 for the date, set in 1910.

No precipitation (rain and melted snow) fell at the airport, keeping the April total at 2.50 inches, 0.20 inches below normal.

The record precipitation total on April 24 was 1.56 inches in 1955.

For the meteorological spring of March through May, Madison has received 3.42 inches of precipitation, 1.48 inches below normal.

Since Jan. 1, Madison has received 8.92 inches of precipitation, 1.34 inches above normal.

Snowfall totals stayed at 1.7 inches for the month, 0.7 inches below normal; 4.5 inches for spring, 4.9 inches below normal; and 56.0 inches for the snow season, 5.5 inches above normal.

The record snowfall on April 24 was 0.4 inches in 1910.