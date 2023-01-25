 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Snow has arrived in southern Wisconsin; see how long it will stick around here

Light to moderate snow showers are spreading across the area early Wednesday morning. Find out when the snow will peak, when it will end, and how much will fall in our updated forecast video.

Chief Meteorologist

Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across the Midwest. Matt has eight years of professional meteorology experience and has forecast every type of weather for cities across the country. He holds the National Weather Association's Seal of Approval.

