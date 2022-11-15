 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Snow greets morning commute; 2-4 inches possibly by Wednesday

National Weather Service forecast graphic, Nov. 15, 2022

Morning commuters in southeast Wisconsin will navigate the season’s first significant snowfall Tuesday as a winter storm moves in.

Up to an inch of wet, slushy snow is expected to accumulate between 5 and 10 a.m., according to the National Weather Service, which expects medium travel impacts.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation reported slippery stretches on all major highways and Interstates Tuesday, but as of 7:30 a.m. the Dane County Sheriff’s Office reported no significant traffic incidents.

Madison is expected to get 2 to 4 inches by Wednesday, though there is a chance that more than four inches could fall in a band across far southeastern Wisconsin from Elkhorn to Sheboygan.

Peak snowfall is expected from mid-morning to late evening, with some snow lingering into Wednesday morning.

It will be Madison’s second snowfall of the season. The National Weather Service recorded 0.2 inches of snow at the Madison airport on Oct. 17.

