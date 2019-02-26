Heading home Tuesday and heading back to work Wednesday could be a little slick for Madison drivers and others in southern Wisconsin.
The National Weather Service said the biggest impact from the storm will be along Lake Michigan, with several inches of snow possible along with reduced visibility and scattered slippery spots, but light snow is also expected to spread across southern Wisconsin.
A winter weather advisory has been issued for counties from Marquette and Green Lake southeast to Racine and Kenosha but not Dane County, in effect from 5 p.m. Tuesday to 9 a.m. Wednesday.
In the far southern tier of Wisconsin counties, some patchy freezing drizzle or sleet is possible early Wednesday morning.
There are more chances for snow Friday, before frigid air and sunshine comes to town for the weekend.
The day-to-day outlook for the Madison area:
- Tuesday night: An 80 percent chance of snow before 4 a.m., then possibly mixed with freezing rain, low around 15. Little or no ice accumulation expected, and about an inch of snow is expected.
- Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of snow and freezing rain before 8 a.m., then snow up to 11 a.m., high near 22.
- Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, low around 4.
- Thursday: A 20 percent chance of snow, high near 23.
- Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, low around 6.
- Friday: A 40 percent chance of snow after noon, high near 23.
- Friday night: An 80 percent chance of snow, mainly before midnight, low around 11.
- Saturday: Partly sunny, high near 18.
- Saturday night: Partly cloudy, low around 5 below.
- Sunday: Mostly sunny, high near 10.
- Sunday night: Partly cloudy, low around 8 below.
- Monday: Mostly sunny, high near 13.