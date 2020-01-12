Snow emergency declared in Madison, alternate side parking in effect through Monday

The city of Madison and some surrounding municipalities have declared a snow emergency that will last into Monday as a winter storm continued to make its way through southern Wisconsin.

A long-lasting weather system that began dropping snow Friday night brought more snow Saturday evening after a lull during most of the daylight hours. About 2½ inches of snow fell in Madison during the Friday wave of the storm. By 6 p.m. Saturday, the total was up to 3.6 inches, according to the National Weather Service.

Between 2 and 5 inches of snow was expected overnight, with the potential for another inch Sunday night.

Because of the snow emergency, vehicles parked on Madison streets between 1 a.m. and 7 a.m. Sunday must be parked on the even-numbered side of the street. Between 1 a.m. and 7 a.m. Monday, they must be parked on the odd-numbered side.

Alternate-side parking restrictions apply to most city streets through the winter regardless of weather. Areas that face the restrictions only during snow emergencies include streets on the Isthmus and in the Vilas, Greenbush and Bay Creek neighborhoods.

Drivers will not be charged for parking in Madison garages between 9 p.m. and 7 a.m. Saturday, Sunday and Monday if they enter and exit between those times.