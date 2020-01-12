Snow emergency declared in Madison, alternate side parking in effect through Monday

The city of Madison and some surrounding municipalities have declared a snow emergency that will last into Monday as a winter storm continued to make its way through southern Wisconsin.
A long-lasting weather system that began dropping snow Friday night brought more snow Saturday evening after a lull during most of the daylight hours. About 2½ inches of snow fell in Madison during the Friday wave of the storm. By 6 p.m. Saturday, the total was up to 3.6 inches, according to the National Weather Service.
Between 2 and 5 inches of snow was expected overnight, with the potential for another inch Sunday night.
Because of the snow emergency, vehicles parked on Madison streets between 1 a.m. and 7 a.m. Sunday must be parked on the even-numbered side of the street. Between 1 a.m. and 7 a.m. Monday, they must be parked on the odd-numbered side.
Alternate-side parking restrictions apply to most city streets through the winter regardless of weather. Areas that face the restrictions only during snow emergencies include streets on the Isthmus and in the Vilas, Greenbush and Bay Creek neighborhoods.
Drivers will not be charged for parking in Madison garages between 9 p.m. and 7 a.m. Saturday, Sunday and Monday if they enter and exit between those times.
Monona, Sun Prairie and McFarland have also issued snow emergencies barring parking on any streets until Sunday. Other local municipalities have alternate-side parking restrictions through winter months regardless of weather.
The snow emergency parking rules keep more of the roadway clear for emergency vehicles overnight.
Despite slippery conditions from icy and snow-covered roads, Madison police and the Dane County Sheriff’s Office reported few crashes or slide-offs Saturday evening. Madison police Sgt. Shawn Engel said not many drivers were on the road during the storm.
Plows and salt trucks circled through the city’s main thoroughfares Saturday and continued through the start of the second wave of the storm in the evening.
Snow plows were to begin clearing all city streets about midnight, when the snow was expected to stop, according to the Streets Division. About 150 snow-removal vehicles were set to be out overnight.
Plowing can take between 12 to 16 hours to complete, the city’s Streets Division said.
The storm had shifted east from Friday’s forecast, putting Green, Dane, Dodge and Fond du Lac counties under a winter weather advisory until 6 a.m. Sunday, said Tim Halbach, a weather service meteorologist based in Hartland.
A winter storm warning remained in effect for Jefferson, Rock, Walworth, Sheboygan, Ozaukee, Milwaukee, Racine and Kenosha counties until 6 a.m. Sunday.
Temperatures will remain fairly mild Sunday with a high in the mid-20s, followed by a high in the mid-30s Monday.