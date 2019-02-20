The third snow emergency of February has been declared in the city of Madison, starting Wednesday night and continuing at least to Friday morning, as the very snowy winter of 2019 drags on.
The Streets Division wasted no time in calling for this one, issuing the snow emergency at noon Wednesday.
Alternate side parking orders are in effect for all streets in the city, so those parking on city streets Wednesday night should park on the odd house-numbered side of the street.
The rule is for parking between 1 a.m. and 7 a.m., but most people park on the correct side the night before.
Those who don't follow the rule face $60 tickets and $65 towing charges.
Streets Division spokesman Bryan Johnson said it's better if vehicles can be parked off the streets to make it easier for plow crews to move and remove snow.
"Fewer obstacles in the road means plowing operations will be safer, faster and more complete," Johnson said.
A full plowing operation starting today should be finished by Thursday morning.
Snow emergency rules and information on where to park for free in city owned garages and lots is on the Madison winter webpage.
Before the snow emergency takes effect, commuters might have a difficult time driving home in the Wednesday evening rush hour.
A mix of snow and freezing drizzle is expected in Madison, with more snow to the north and west and more rain or freezing rain to the south and east.
Temperatures are hovering around 32, so streets and highways should respond favorably to salt treatment, but there could be spots that are snow- or ice-covered and slippery.
The National Weather Service said we should expect a glaze of ice on untreated surfaces, with up to a tenth of an inch of ice possible in the Madison area.
Another bad batch of winter is coming to town for the weekend.
The day-to-day outlook for the Madison area:
- Wednesday night: Areas of freezing drizzle before 7 p.m., low around 17.
- Thursday: Mostly sunny, high near 30.
- Thursday night: Partly cloudy, low around 9.
- Friday: Mostly sunny, high near 35.
- Friday night: A 70 percent chance of freezing rain after 1 a.m., low around 27. Up to a tenth of an inch of ice is possible.
- Saturday: An 80 percent chance of freezing rain before 7 a.m., then freezing rain and sleet between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m., then rain after 8 a.m., high near 40. Up to a quarter-inch of precipitation is possible.
- Saturday night: A 90 percent chance of rain, possible mixed with sleet, before 1 a.m., then rain and snow possibly mixed with sleet between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m., the snow after 2 a.m., low around 30. Rain could be heavy at times. Up to 2 inches of rain is possible.
- Sunday: A 90 percent chance of snow, mainly before 1 p.m., high near 33.
- Sunday night: A 20 percent chance of snow before 7 p.m., low around 11.
- Monday: Partly sunny, high near 24.
- Monday night: A 70 percent chance of snow, low around 16.
- Tuesday: A 70 percent chance of snow, high near 28.