Weather Alert

...WINTRY MIX TODAY... .FREEZING DRIZZLE AND A LITTLE FREEZING RAIN WAS REPORTED ACROSS MUCH OF FAR SOUTHERN AND SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN AT MID DAY. THIS FREEZING PRECIPITATION MIXES WITH OR CHANGES OVER TO ALL SNOW NORTH AND WEST OF MADISON AND MILWAUKEE. LOOK FOR THE PRECIPITATION TO DIMINISH FROM SOUTH TO NORTH BY MID TO LATE AFTERNOON. TEMPERATURES WILL CLIMB INTO THE LOWER AND MID 30S TODAY, SO MOST MAJOR ROADS WILL RESPOND TO THE USUAL TREATMENTS. ADDITIONALLY, DESPITE THE CLOUDS, MID TO LATE FEBRUARY SUNSHINE WILL HELP TO MELT SOME OF THE ACCUMULATIONS ON THE ROAD SURFACE. HOWEVER, MORE SECONDARY ROADS, SHADED AREAS, SIDEWALKS AND UNTREATED SURFACES WILL BECOME VERY SLIPPERY, SO BE CAREFUL IF OUT AND ABOUT TODAY INTO THIS EVENING. STRONG EASTERLY WINDS WILL CAUSE DRIFTING SNOW WHERE IT REMAINS DRY ENOUGH TO BLOW AROUND. NORTH/SOUTH ROADS WILL SEE THE MOST IMPACT FROM THE DRIFTING. ANY ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS WILL RANGE FROM ZERO DOWN TOWARD RACINE AND KENOSHA, TO ANOTHER INCH OR SO TOWARD THE WISCONSIN DELLS. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...A MIXTURE OF FREEZING DRIZZLE AND SNOW. THE BEST CHANCE FOR FREEZING PRECIPITATION WILL BE SOUTH AND EAST OF MADISON. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATION WILL BE AROUND 1 TO 2 INCHES, WITH THE HIGHER AMOUNTS WEST AND NORTH OF MADISON, MUCH LOWER TO THE SOUTH. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF SOUTH CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN. * WHEN...UNTIL 6 PM THIS EVENING. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS WILL IMPACT THE MORNING COMMUTE AND POSSIBLY THE EVENING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY MEANS THAT PERIODS OF SNOW, SLEET OR FREEZING RAIN WILL CAUSE TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. EXPECT SLIPPERY ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES, AND USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&