Snow emergency declared for Madison

Madison has declared a snow emergency for both Sunday and Monday night, meaning alternate-side parking restrictions are in effect for the whole city.

All residents using street parking, including those in the snow emergency zone, will need to park on the odd numbered side of the street Sunday night into the early-morning hours of Monday to avoid facing a $60 ticket.

For Monday night and early Tuesday morning, residents need to park on the even side of the street to avoid the ticket. Vehicles could also be towed if they're on the wrong side of the street.

The restrictions are in effect each night from 1 a.m. to 7 a.m. Parking in city ramps is free from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. during the snow emergency.

"All Madison residents are encouraged to choose off-street parking options for their vehicles and trailers," the city said. "Fewer obstacles in the road means plowing operations will be safer, faster, and more complete."

