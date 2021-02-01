 Skip to main content
Snow emergency declared for Madison until Tuesday

Snow Throwers

Mario Campbell, front, and Brandon Putman of Olson Toon Landscaping work together to remove an accumulation of snow in front of UW Health's Odana Atrium Clinic on Odana Road in Madison Tuesday. 

 JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL

Madison has declared a snow emergency for both Sunday and Monday night, meaning alternate-side parking restrictions are in effect for the whole city. 

All residents using street parking, including those in the snow emergency zone, will need to park on the odd numbered side of the street Sunday night into the early-morning hours of Monday to avoid facing a $60 ticket. 

For Monday night and early Tuesday morning, residents need to park on the even side of the street to avoid the ticket. Vehicles could also be towed if they're on the wrong side of the street.  

The restrictions are in effect each night from 1 a.m. to 7 a.m. Parking in city ramps is free from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. during the snow emergency. 

"All Madison residents are encouraged to choose off-street parking options for their vehicles and trailers," the city said. "Fewer obstacles in the road means plowing operations will be safer, faster, and more complete."

