You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Snow emergency continues in Madison
alert top story

Snow emergency continues in Madison

{{featured_button_text}}
Dane County Farmers' Market winter market (copy)

Zak McArdle, left, and Erin Guth arrive at the Late Winter Market by bike -- despite some 5.8 inches of snow Madison got Friday and Saturday -- avoiding a parking shortage at the Garver Feed Mill.

 AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL

A snow emergency remains in effects throughout the city of Madison until 7 a.m. Monday. 

Alternate side parking rules are in place again Sunday night, including the Snow Emergency Zone. Vehicles parked on the street from Sunday evening into Monday morning should be on the even house-numbered side of the street.

The Streets Division is asking people to park their vehicles off the street if they can, especially those within the Snow Emergency Zone. Crews will be plowing areas that had been previously blocked by parked cars throughout the day and night Sunday.  

Violators of alternate side parking rules may be ticketed and towed. 

4.7 inches of snow was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Friday, and 1.1 inches were added Saturday. Madison's January and 2020 snow total is now up to 12.5 inches, 5.4 inches above normal.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Freebies!

Subscribe to our Contests & Promotions email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics