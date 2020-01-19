Snow emergency continues in Madison

A snow emergency remains in effects throughout the city of Madison until 7 a.m. Monday.

Alternate side parking rules are in place again Sunday night, including the Snow Emergency Zone. Vehicles parked on the street from Sunday evening into Monday morning should be on the even house-numbered side of the street.

The Streets Division is asking people to park their vehicles off the street if they can, especially those within the Snow Emergency Zone. Crews will be plowing areas that had been previously blocked by parked cars throughout the day and night Sunday.

Violators of alternate side parking rules may be ticketed and towed.

4.7 inches of snow was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Friday, and 1.1 inches were added Saturday. Madison's January and 2020 snow total is now up to 12.5 inches, 5.4 inches above normal.

