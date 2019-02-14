A record-setting snowfall in Madison on Tuesday made life difficult for the Streets Division, so the snow emergency in the city will continue for a third straight night into Friday.
Vehicles parking on city streets Thursday night into Friday morning should park on the odd house-numbered side of the street, or risk a $60 fine and the possibility of your car getting towed.
Snow emergencies normally last two nights, so a third night is unusual, but this is the second time this winter Madison has gone to a third night of snow emergency, the first coming January 23-25.
Close to 10 inches of snow over two days made for a huge amount of snow to be removed, not just plowed, in the snow emergency zone that includes Downtown and neighborhoods immediately to the east and west of Downtown.
"With that amount of snow we had to bucket (scoop) it and haul it away," said Streets Division spokesman Bryan Johnson.
A good share of the plowing work was done Tuesday night into Wednesday, but several inches of snow that fell on Wednesday required some areas, including residential areas, to be plowed once again.
The salting of all city streets helped in plowing, with the salt breaking up the thick layers of ice that had developed on streets since the prior week.
"We didn't have any plow trucks get stuck," Johnson said.
The city has a list of streets Downtown where ticketing and towing is almost a given during a snow emergency, and most of those streets are in good shape now, but street parkers still need to follow the rules throughout the city Thursday night, including in the snow emergency zone.
The parking enforcement office at the Madison Police Department reported 100 vehicles were towed and 347 vehicles received tickets during the first night of the snow emergency, while 144 vehicles were towed and 421 ticketed on the second night.
Once the snow emergency is over Friday morning, there appears to be little chance for a repeat during the next week.
The National Weather Service said we could see snow Saturday night into Sunday and again on Tuesday night, but no accumulations were given in the forecast.
The day-to-day outlook in Madison:
- Thursday night: A 30 percent chance of flurries, gradually becoming mostly clear, low around 4. Winds gusting up to 35 mph could produce wind chills in the 5 below to 15 below range.
- Friday: Sunny, high near 15. Winds gusting up to 25 mph could produce wind chills in the 5 below to 15 below range.
- Friday night: Partly cloudy, low around 4. Wind chills between 5 below and zero.
- Saturday: Mostly sunny, high near 24.
- Saturday night: A 40 percent chance of snow after midnight, low around 15.
- Sunday: A 60 percent chance of snow, mainly before noon, high near 26.
- Sunday night: A 30 percent chance of snow, low around 13.
- Monday: Mostly cloudy, high near 23.
- Monday night: Mostly cloudy, low around 6.
- Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, high near 24.
- Tuesday night: A 40 percent chance of snow, low around 12.
- Wednesday night: Partly sunny, high near 27.