The snow emergency that was supposed to be in effect until 7 a.m. Friday in Madison has been canceled.
The Streets Division staff looked at road conditions in the city Thursday morning, and decided a second night of the snow emergency was not necessary.
Snow emergencies are normally two-night events, but one last week took three nights.
No snow emergency means on-street parked vehicles in the snow emergency zone Downtown and near Downtown can use both sides of the street, but still must abide by daytime parking rules.
Alternate-side winter parking rules remain in effect for the rest of the city, so those parking on city streets Thursday night should park on the even house-numbered side of the street.
Parking rules can be found on the Streets Division web page at http://www.cityofmadison.com/residents/winter/
While the snow emergency has been canceled, Madison could see some wicked winter weather this weekend.
The National Weather Service is looking at snow, freezing rain and rain hitting south-central Wisconsin beginning early Saturday morning and continuing through Sunday, all part of a strong storm system moving from the Pacific Northwest to the central Plains then to the Midwest.
AccuWeather Inc. said northern Wisconsin could see 6 to 12 inches of snow, and could turn into blizzard conditions.
Central and southern Wisconsin will stay out of the heavy snow belt, but conditions won't be very good anyway.
The day-to-day outlook for the Madison area:
- Thursday night: Increasing clouds, low around 9.
- Friday: Partly sunny, high near 34.
- Friday night: A 40 percent chance of snow after 1 a.m., mixing with freezing rain after 5 a.m., low around 28.
- Saturday: A 70 percent chance of freezing rain before 11 a.m., then rain likely the rest of the day, high near 38. New ice accumulation of less than a tenth of an inch is possible.
- Saturday night: A 100 percent chance of rain before 3 a.m., then rain and snow between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m., then snow after 5 a.m., low around 29. Winds gusting up to 30 mph. New snow accumulation of less than an inch is possible.
- Sunday: A 90 percent chance of snow, mainly before 7 a.m., temperature falling to around 25 by 5 p.m. Winds gusting up to 40 mph.
- Sunday night: Partly cloudy, low around 5. Winds gusting up to 35 mph.
- Monday: Partly sunny, high near 18.
- Monday night: A 20 percent chance of snow after 7 p.m., low around 8.
- Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of snow, high near 26.
- Tuesday night: A 30 percent chance of snow, low around 6.
- Wednesday: Partly sunny, high near 19.