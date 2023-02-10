Madison’s snow emergency will continue Friday night as the clean-up from Thursday’s snow storm continues.

Officially, 4.8 inches of snow was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Thursday, though some locations in the Madison area saw more. Madison now has recorded 38.9 inches this snow season (since July 1), 5.2 inches head of normal.

Citywide plowing operations were completed during the overnight hours, and crews switched to plowing areas for alternate side parking enforcement.

Crews are plowing and applying salt where necessary, and working on pushing snow from areas that were blocked by parked cars during the initial plow, applying sand in neighborhood streets as needed, cleaning up bus stops, school crosswalks, and city-maintained sidewalks.

Overnight Friday into Saturday, crews will be working on clearing snow that is not blocked by parked cars. With the snow emergency continuing, everyone must follow alternate side parking rules.

Vehicles parked on the street overnight should be on the odd house-numbered side of the street between the hours of 1 a.m. and 7 a.m.

A warming trend with temperatures hitting the 40s over the weekend and into next week should have roads clearing.

Crews also are emptying the trash and recycling containers from areas they weren’t collected on Thursday, and picking up those with a regularly scheduled Friday pickup day.

