A light snowfall with temperatures this cold in Madison could produce problems for commuters heading home Thursday evening.
The Madison Streets Division will send sand and plow trucks out to the 32 salt routes when snow starts falling, to keep the main roads as safe as possible.
"Temperatures will be far below the threshold to use salt," said spokesman Bryan Johnson. "Through the storm, crews will only apply sand for traction on the main routes, as needed."
Plow crews will loop through the salt routes again and again for the duration of the storm, forecast to end in the late evening.
"Expect slippery roads for Thursday night and for the Friday morning commute," Johnson said. "Since salt can't be used, even the main roads may become slick.
Snow removal operations from storms earlier this week and last week will continue overnight into Friday, so even though Madison is not in a snow emergency at this time, drivers are urged to use extra caution Thursday night into Friday if in areas where snow is being removed.
The National Weather Service said we could see 1 to 2 inches of snow, with the highest amounts along and south of a line from Mineral Point to Burlington to Kenosha.
There also is a chance for light freezing rain or drizzle Saturday.
The day-to-day outlook:
- Thursday night: A 70 percent chance of snow, mainly before 1 a.m., low around 4 below. Wind chills between 10 below and 15 below. New snow accumulation of less than a half-inch is possible.
- Friday: Partly sunny, high near 17. Wind chills between 5 below and 15 below.
- Friday night: Mostly cloudy, temperature rising to around 24 by 5 a.m.
- Saturday: A slight chance of drizzle or freezing drizzle after 1 p.m., high near 38.
- Saturday night: A 50 percent chance of drizzle or freezing drizzle before 7 p.m., then a chance of rain or freezing rain, patchy fog after 7 p.m., low around 34.
- Sunday: A 50 percent chance of rain or freezing rain before 7 a.m., then a chance of rain, high near 45.
- Sunday night: A 70 percent chance of rain, mainly after 1 a.m., low around 40. Up to a quarter-inch of rain is possible.
- Monday: An 80 percent chance of rain, mainly before 1 p.m., temperature falling to around 40 by 5 p.m.
- Monday night: A 20 percent chance of rain before 7 p.m, low around 19.
- Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of snow, high near 30.
- Tuesday night: A 60 percent chance of snow, low around 19.
- Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of snow, high near 25.