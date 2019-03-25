The calendar says spring, but winter just doesn't want to quit in south-central Wisconsin, with good chances for snow this weekend.

The National Weather Service forecast is rife with snow showers and rain showers starting Thursday night and continuing to Saturday, with the best chance for snow coming early Saturday morning.

No accumulations are in the forecast since we're not close enough to the weekend for the meteorologists to make their predictions.

Before we see the return of winter, it should be spring like the first half of the work and school week.

Monday is starting out on the cold side with the high only expected to reach 41, then drop down to 21 overnight. Cloudy skies should break up by mid-day.

Tuesday looks sunny but cool once again with a high near 44.

A mini heat wave hits the region on Wednesday, with the high shooting up to 56 under mostly sunny skies and winds gusting up to 30 mph.

Thursday should also be a mild day with a high in the mid- to upper 50s, but colder air is expected to blow in Thursday night.

Friday doesn't sound very pleasant, with rain and snow showers in the morning and rain later on, the high reaching 48.

There's a 70 percent chance for precipitation Friday night, with rain likely before midnight, then rain and snow likely to 2 a.m., then snow after 2 a.m., the low dropping to 31.

Rain and snow could continue on Saturday with the high only topping out at 39.

The sun is expected to return on Sunday with a high of 43.

Sunday's high in Madison was 53, 6 degrees above normal and 23 degrees below the record high of 76 for March 24, set in 1939.

The low of 29 was 1 degree above normal and 35 degrees above the record low of 6 below for the date, set in 1888.

A trace of precipitation (rain plus snow converted to liquid) fell at the airport on Sunday, keeping the March and meteorological spring (March through May) total at 0.88 inches, 0.70 inches below normal.

The record precipitation total on March 24 was 2.28 inches in 2009.

Since Jan. 1, Madison has received 6.38 inches of precipitation, 2.12 inches above normal.

No snow fell at the airport on Sunday, keeping the month and spring total at 2.8 inches, 3.0 inches below normal.

The record snowfall on March 24 was 5.7 inches in 1937.

For the snow season, Madison has received 54.3 inches of snow, 7.4 inches above normal.