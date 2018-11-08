Parts of southern Wisconsin could see up to 2 inches of snow come Friday morning drive time, as the first measurable snow of the season starts coming down after midnight.
The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for parts of south-central, east-central and southwest Wisconsin, including Dane County, for the snow that should produce higher amounts in east-central and southeast Wisconsin.
While snowfall totals in the southern part of the state are expected to stay in the 1-2 inch range, much more snow is forecast up north.
The Weather Service said 3 to 6 inches of snow could fall across north-central and far northeast Wisconsin before it ends Saturday morning, and areas in the snow belt along Lake Superior could see more than 6 inches.
The weather word for Thursday in Madison is cold, with the high only topping out at 37, or a dozen degrees below normal, according to 27 Storm Track meteorologist Branden Borremans.
Friday will be colder with the high right around the freezing mark, and winds could gust up to 25 mph.
The weekend looks sunny but cold with a high of 32 on Saturday and 38 on Sunday.
The work and school week will start out on the cold side, with highs in the low to mid-30s on Monday and Tuesday. Skies should be mostly cloudy Monday and mostly sunny Tuesday.
Temperatures climb just a bit heading toward mid-week, with a high of 38 on Wednesday and 40 next Thursday, Borremans said.
Wednesday's high of 36 was 13 degrees below normal and 40 degrees below the record high of 76 for Nov. 7, set in 1915.
The low of 32 was normal and 31 degrees above the record low of 1 for the date, set in 1991.
A trace of precipitation (rain and melted snow) fell at the airport, keeping the November total at 1.36 inches, 0.79 inches above normal.
The record precipitation total on Nov. 7 was 1.12 inches in 1891.
For the meteorological fall of September through November, Madison has received 12.18 inches of precipitation, 6.08 inches above normal.
Since Jan. 1, Madison has received 48.21 inches of precipitation, 17.29 inches above normal.
The record snowfall on Nov. 7 was 3.2 inches in 1925.