Depending on what forecast model you look at, Madison could get anywhere from one inch to five inches of snow Friday night into Saturday.
The National Weather Service forecast for now calls for one to two inches of snow Friday night, but that could change, depending on the track of a major winter storm expected to cut across the mid section of the country.
No matter how much snow we get, one thing is certain: the snow will be followed by the coldest weather so far this winter.
The day-to-day outlook:
- Wednesday night: Increasing clouds, low around 21.
- Thursday: A 20 percent chance of snow before 11 a.m., high near 31.
- Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, low around 17.
- Friday: Partly sunny, high near 25.
- Friday night: A 70 percent chance of snow, low around 16.
- Saturday: A 40 percent chance of patchy, blowing snow before noon, high near 20.
- Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, low around 7.
- Sunday: Mostly sunny, high near 13.
- Sunday night: Partly cloudy, low around 3.
- Monday: A 40 percent chance of snow, high near 20.
- Monday night: A 40 percent chance of snow, low around 16.
- Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of snow, high near 25.