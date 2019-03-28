Forecasters have backed off of any measurable snow this weekend in south-central Wisconsin, as a storm system initially expected to bring mixed precipitation to the region is staying further south.

A cold front moving through the region on Thursday won't be bringing any rain or snow, but there had been predictions of an inch of snow possibly late Friday night for the Madison area.

Now, the National Weather Service is only giving a 30 percent chance of precipitation Friday night and a 20 percent chance on Saturday, with no measurable precipitation.

The cold front isn't expected to drop temperatures very much, with Thursday's high in Madison getting up to 54 and Friday's high reaching 50.

It should be mostly cloudy on Thursday and partly sunny on Friday.

If we do get precipitation Friday night into Saturday, it should start out as rain before 11 p.m., then a mix of rain and snow to 4 a.m., then snow after 4 a.m., a rain/snow mix later in the morning before ending early in the afternoon, making way for sunshine the rest of the day with a high of 43.

On Sunday, expect sunshine and a high of 43, but temperatures should start climbing to start the new work and school week.

Monday and Tuesday are expected to be sunny with highs in the low 50s, then partly sunny with a slight chance for rain on Wednesday, the high topping out at 58.

Wednesday's high in Madison hit 59, 11 degrees above normal and 19 degrees below the record high of 78 for March 27, set in 1910 and tied in 1945.

The low of 34 was 5 degrees above normal and 32 degrees above the record low of 2 for the date, set in 1965.

Don't get caught by surprise: Get weather alerts emailed to your inbox Sign Up! Weather Alerts Daily weather updates each morning, plus real-time alerts. Severe Weather Alerts - Dane County Severe Weather Alerts - Columbia County Severe Weather Alerts - Dodge County Severe Weather Alerts - Green County Severe Weather Alerts - Iowa County Severe Weather Alerts - Jefferson County Severe Weather Alerts - Lafayette County Severe Weather Alerts - Rock County Severe Weather Alerts - Sauk County Obituaries I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site consitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Three-hundredths of an inch of precipitation (rain plus snow converted to liquid) fell at the airport, putting the March and meteorological spring (March through May) totals at 0.91 inches, 0.92 inches below normal.

The record precipitation total on March 27 was 1.34 inches in 1887.

Since Jan. 1, Madison has received 6.41 inches of precipitation, 1.90 inches above normal.

Snowfall totals stayed at 2.8 inches for the month and spring, 3.7 inches below normal, and 54.3 inches for the snow season, 6.7 inches above normal.

The record snowfall on March 27 was 8.5 inches in 1948.