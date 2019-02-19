A quick winter storm of snow and freezing rain is expected to hit south-central Wisconsin by early Wednesday morning, which could make for a treacherous morning commute.
The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory starting at 3 a.m. and continuing to 6 p.m. Wednesday, with total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches in the western reaches of the area, 2 to 4 inches elsewhere, including Madison.
We could also see a tenth of an inch of ice in areas that get less snow.
It could be worse: Northwest Wisconsin is expecting up to 9 inches of snow from this storm.
As of Tuesday afternoon, no schools have been canceled for Wednesday and no snow emergencies are in effect, but stay tuned for updated information as the night goes on and when the storm starts early in the morning.
We could see more snow Saturday that could change to rain, making for a wet weekend.
The day-to-day outlook for the Madison area:
- Tuesday night: An 80 percent chance of snow, mainly after 5 a.m., low around 19. Less than an inch of snow is expected.
- Wednesday: A 100 percent chance of snow before 1 p.m., then snow possibly mixed with freezing rain, high near 32. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches, new ice accumulation of less than 0.1 inches.
- Wednesday night: A 20 percent chance of snow and freezing rain before 11 p.m., then a slight chance of freezing rain between 11 p.m. and midnight, low around 21.
- Thursday: Mostly sunny, high near 31.
- Thursday night: Partly cloudy, low around 9.
- Friday: Partly sunny, high near 34.
- Friday night: A 40 percent chance of snow after midnight, low around 25.
- Saturday: A 40 percent chance of snow before 10 a.m., then rain and snow between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., then rain after 11 a.m., high near 39.
- Saturday night: A 90 percent chance of rain before 7 p.m., then rain and snow between 7 p.m. and 3 a.m., then snow after 3 a.m., low around 31.
- Sunday: A 70 percent chance of rain and snow, high near 36.
- Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, low around 10.
- Monday: Mostly sunny, high near 28.