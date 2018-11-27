Following a January-like Tuesday in Madison, temperatures should gradually rise as the week goes on, but we might have to deal with a mixed bag of precipitation on Thursday.
The National Weather Service said Madison could see up to an inch of snow late Wednesday night and Thursday, coupled with freezing rain and rain at times. No ice accumulation is expected.
The day-to-day outlook:
- Tuesday night: Scattered flurries before 10 p.m., gradual clearing, low around 15.
- Wednesday: Increasing clouds, high near 29.
- Wednesday night: A 70 percent chance of snow, mainly after 1 a.m., low around 24.
- Thursday: A 70 percent chance of snow and freezing rain before 1 p.m., then a slight chance of rain and snow between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m., then a slight chance of rain after 2 p.m., high near 34.
- Thursday night: A 20 percent chance of rain before 7 p.m., low around 27.
- Friday: Partly sunny, high near 40.
- Friday night: Mostly cloudy, low around 33.
- Saturday: A 70 percent chance of rain and snow between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m., then rain likely, high near 41.
- Saturday night: A 70 percent chance of rain before 4 a.m., then a slight chance of rain and snow, low around 34.
- Sunday: A 20 percent chance of snow, high near 39.
- Sunday night: Cloudy, low around 30.
- Monday: A 40 percent chance of rain and snow, high near 36.