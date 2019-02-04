A wide range of winter weather is coming to Madison this week, but not bitter cold or big amounts of snow.
We are starting out with dense fog Monday morning in parts of southern Wisconsin, along with rain and drizzle, with the fog lifting by mid-morning and the rain continuing into the afternoon.
Madison could get up to a quarter-inch of rain, the National Weather Service said.
The high temperature should top out at 45, but a front is bringing much colder air to the region Monday night, with the low dropping to 15.
Tuesday could be the driest part of the week, with partly sunny skies and a high near 27, before a storm system brings snow, freezing rain and sleet Tuesday night.
Driving conditions could be treacherous in the overnight hours leading into Wednesday, with little or no ice accumulation expected but up to a half-inch of sleet and snow possible.
There's a 40 percent chance for freezing rain Wednesday morning before 7 a.m., then just clouds and a high near 34.
The second storm system is geared up and ready to arrive Wednesday night.
The Weather Service said we could see snow, freezing rain and sleet before 11 p.m., then freezing rain and sleet from 11 p.m. to midnight, then freezing rain after midnight, with a low of 28.
New snow and sleet accumulation of less than a half-inch is possible.
The mixed precipitation continues Thursday, with freezing rain likely before 3 p.m., then a chance for freezing rain and snow, the high reaching 32. Precipitation could total up to a quarter-inch.
The forecast doesn't change much for Thursday night, with a chance for snow and freezing rain before 8 p.m., then a chance for snow, the low dropping to 8.
Friday should be very cold with a slight chance for snow and the high only reaching 14, with the overnight low dropping to 1 below.
Saturday should be sunny but cold with a high of 19, then we get another chance for snow on Sunday with the high topping out at 27.
Sunday's high of 42 was 14 degrees above normal and 10 degrees below the record high of 52 for Feb. 3, set in 1992.
The low of 37 was 25 degrees above normal and 66 degrees above the record low of 29 below for the date, set in 1996.
The 37 also set a new record for high minimum temperature for Feb. 3, breaking the previous mark of 35, set in 1999.
A trace of precipitation (rain plus snow converted to liquid) fell at the airport, keeping the February total at 0.01 inches, 0.12 inches below normal.
The record precipitation total on Feb. 3 was 1.20 inches in 1875.
For the meteorological winter of December through February, Madison has received 4.67 inches of precipitation, 1.57 inches above normal.
For 2019, Madison has received 2.57 inches of precipitation, 1.21 inches above normal.
No snow on Sunday kept the February total at 0.1 inches, 1.2 inches below normal.
The record snowfall on Feb. 3 was 3.9 inches in 1936.
For winter, Madison has received 25.7 inches of snow, 2.0 inches below normal, and 29.1 inches for the snow season, 2.7 inches below normal.