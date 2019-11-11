Madison received 2-3 inches of snow overnight, just in time for the Monday morning commute, according to the National Weather Service.
The Streets Division called in 32 truck operators to apply salt and plow the main thoroughfares - major city streets, Metro bus routes, and roads around schools and hospitals - around midnight when the snow began accumulating on the roads.
Crews will continue looping through the salt routes throughout the day until the roads are in good winter driving condition, according to an email from the City of Madison.
Below-freezing air temperatures are expected to allow for 3-5 inches of snow to accumulate before the fast-moving weather system is out of Wisconsin, and brisk northerly wind could cause snow to drift across roadways throughout the day. The National Weather Service said to plan on slippery road conditions and drive with caution.
Snow is expected to continue through the Monday morning commute, according to the National Weather Service and a winter weather advisory is in effect for Dane, Jefferson, Lafayette, Green and Rock counties until noon Monday.
The temperature is forecast to reach a high of 23, low of 8, with north-northwest wind at 14 mph, Monday.
Check Wisconsin 511 for up-to-date road conditions.
Take a look at some reader photos, posted to Instagram, of the area's first snowfall in October:
