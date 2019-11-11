Madison received 2-3 inches of snow Monday, just in time for the morning commute, according to the National Weather Service.
The Streets Division called in 32 truck operators to apply salt and plow the main thoroughfares - major city streets, Metro bus routes, and roads around schools and hospitals - around 2 a.m. when the snow began to accumulate on the roads.
Crews continued to loop through the salt routes throughout the day and will work into the evening until the roads are in good winter driving condition, according to an email from the City of Madison.
Below-freezing air temperatures allowed for snow to accumulate before the fast-moving weather system moved out of Wisconsin. Brisk northerly wind could cause snow to drift across roadways throughout the day. The National Weather Service said to plan on slippery road conditions and drive with caution.
Road crews will apply sand as-needed to roadways to increase traction, as salt has proven to be ineffective due to cold temperatures and little direct sunlight.
Once the main roads are in good winter driving condition, crews will begin to clear and apply salt as well as sand to neighborhood streets and residential areas where necessary.
The temperature is forecast to reach a high of 23, low of 8, with north-northwest wind at 14 mph, Monday.
Check Wisconsin 511 for up-to-date road conditions.
Take a look at some reader photos, posted to Instagram, of the area's first snowfall in October:
