Slight chances for thunderstorms as heat begins building for southern Wisconsin

There are slight chances for thunderstorms Wednesday and Thursday as the heat begins building for southern Wisconsin, with heat indices expected to reach 90 to 95 degrees over the weekend into early next week, according to forecasters.
Isolated storms will be possible Wednesday afternoon, and a few storms will be possible Thursday into Thursday night, but most locations will remain dry, the National Weather Service said.
In Madison on Wednesday, look for mostly sunny skies, a high near 79 and calm wind becoming southeast winds around 5 mph.
After an overnight low around 57, Thursday should be mostly sunny, with a high near 83 and west winds at 5 to 10 mph.
After a low overnight Thursday into Friday around 63, Friday’s forecast features sunny skies, a high near 89 and southwest winds around 10 mph.
The Weather Service said chances for showers and storms return at 30% Monday and 40% Tuesday.
Skies over Madison should be sunny Saturday and Sunday, and mostly sunny Monday and Tuesday, with highs near 90, 90, 89 and 87, and lows Friday night through Monday night around 68, 69, 69 and 69.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis also forecasts the heat to build, with an isolated shower or storm possible Thursday evening and night, isolated late-day showers and storms possible Monday, and a few storms possible Tuesday, mainly later in the day.
Tsaparis said highs for Madison Wednesday through Tuesday should be near 79, 83, 87, 88, 89, 87 and 85, and overnight lows around 55, 62, 67, 69, 68 and 67.
Tuesday’s high in Madison was 77 at 3:37 p.m., 2 degrees above the normal high and 23 degrees below the record high of 100 for June 1, set in 1934.
Tuesday’s low in Madison was 55 at 5:28 a.m., 2 degrees above the normal low and 21 degrees above the record low of 34 for June 1, set in 1966.
No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Tuesday, leaving Madison’s June and meteorological summer (June through August) precipitation total at zero, 0.17 inches below normal. The 2021 total stayed at 7.18 inches, 6.12 inches below normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for June 1 is 3.46 inches in 2000.