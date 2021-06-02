Slight chances for thunderstorms as heat begins building for southern Wisconsin

There are slight chances for thunderstorms Wednesday and Thursday as the heat begins building for southern Wisconsin, with heat indices expected to reach 90 to 95 degrees over the weekend into early next week, according to forecasters.

Isolated storms will be possible Wednesday afternoon, and a few storms will be possible Thursday into Thursday night, but most locations will remain dry, the National Weather Service said.

In Madison on Wednesday, look for mostly sunny skies, a high near 79 and calm wind becoming southeast winds around 5 mph.

After an overnight low around 57, Thursday should be mostly sunny, with a high near 83 and west winds at 5 to 10 mph.

After a low overnight Thursday into Friday around 63, Friday’s forecast features sunny skies, a high near 89 and southwest winds around 10 mph.

The Weather Service said chances for showers and storms return at 30% Monday and 40% Tuesday.

Skies over Madison should be sunny Saturday and Sunday, and mostly sunny Monday and Tuesday, with highs near 90, 90, 89 and 87, and lows Friday night through Monday night around 68, 69, 69 and 69.