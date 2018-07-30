There are slight chances for showers and thunderstorms every day and night through Thursday this week in Madison, but the weekend is looking good.
The National Weather Service said the greatest chances for rain are on Wednesday and Thursday, but those are only 30 percent chances.
The day-to-day outlook:
- Monday night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10 p.m., low around 59.
- Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m., mostly sunny, high near 81.
- Tuesday night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m., low around 61.
- Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m., mostly sunny, high near 82.
- Wednesday night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 2 a.m., low around 63.
- Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 p.m., partly sunny, high near 78.
- Thursday night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m., low around 60.
- Friday: Mostly sunny, high near 83.
- Friday night: Partly cloudy, low around 66.
- Saturday: Mostly sunny, high near 86.
- Saturday night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, low around 68.
- Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mostly sunny, high near 86.