It doesn't look promising but we could see some snow falling in Madison on Christmas.
The National Weather Service is giving us a 30 percent chance for snow on Christmas Day on Tuesday, but it could be mixed with rain if the temperature hovers around the predicted high of 35.
The best chance for snow comes Wednesday night.
The day-to-day outlook:
- Friday night: Mostly cloudy, low around 24.
- Saturday: Partly sunny, high near 34.
- Saturday night: A 20 percent chance of snow showers and freezing rain before 10 p.m., then a slight chance of snow showers between 10 p.m. and midnight, low around 26.
- Sunday: Partly sunny, high near 35.
- Sunday night: Partly cloudy, low around 23.
- Monday: Mostly sunny, high near 34.
- Monday night: Mostly cloudy, low around 24.
- Tuesday, Christmas Day: A 30 percent chance of snow before noon, then a chance of rain and snow, high near 35.
- Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, low around 25.
- Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of rain and snow, high near 36.
- Wednesday night: A 70 percent chance of snow, low around 29.
- Thursday: A 70 percent chance of rain and snow, high near 39.