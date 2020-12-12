Slide-offs, car crashes into pond in Madison's first significant snowfall of the year

Madison and Dane County drivers beware: Slow down.

The first significant snowfall of the year for the area is an "unusually slippery" one, warned Madison police Lt. David Jugovich, resulting in one car sliding into a pond off the Beltline and other non-injury vehicle accidents by Saturday morning.

"I would encourage drivers to really slow the speeds because the type of snow that has fallen is very slippery, and it's causing issues at certain intersections," he said.

Around 7:45 a.m., police were alerted to a car that had slid into a pond near the Beltline and South Park Street. Jugovich said the driver was able to get out of the vehicle.

Across Dane County, "numerous" slide-offs were being reported, said Sheriff's Office Lt. Jonathan Triggs, adding "drive slow and be careful."

By 8 a.m. Saturday, Madison had received 4 to 5 inches of snow across the city from the storm that started Friday evening, said National Weather Service meteorologist Andy Boxell.

Another 2 to 3 inches could fall throughout the morning and into the early afternoon, he said, predicting the first major snowfall of the year could cover the city in 5 to 7 inches when it's all said and done.