Slide-offs, car crashes into pond in Madison's first significant snowfall of the year

Madison and Dane County drivers beware: Slow down.
The first significant snowfall of the year for the area is an "unusually slippery" one, warned Madison police Lt. David Jugovich, resulting in one car sliding into a pond off the Beltline and other non-injury vehicle accidents by Saturday morning.
"I would encourage drivers to really slow the speeds because the type of snow that has fallen is very slippery, and it's causing issues at certain intersections," he said.
Around 7:45 a.m., police were alerted to a car that had slid into a pond near the Beltline and South Park Street. Jugovich said the driver was able to get out of the vehicle.
Across Dane County, "numerous" slide-offs were being reported, said Sheriff's Office Lt. Jonathan Triggs, adding "drive slow and be careful."
By 8 a.m. Saturday, Madison had received 4 to 5 inches of snow across the city from the storm that started Friday evening, said National Weather Service meteorologist Andy Boxell.
Another 2 to 3 inches could fall throughout the morning and into the early afternoon, he said, predicting the first major snowfall of the year could cover the city in 5 to 7 inches when it's all said and done.
Madison will use about 150 pieces of equipment for a citywide plowing effort when the snow tapers off in the afternoon, Streets Superintendent Charlie Romines said in a statement, and the city in the meantime is plowing the "salt routes," which consist of roads around schools, fire and police stations, hospitals, and major thoroughfares.
While Madison hasn't yet declared a snow emergency, Romines encourages residents to get their cars off the street if they can.
Areas south of Madison, such as Fitchburg, Oregon and Verona, could see higher amounts of snow, Boxell said.
With the temperature of road pavement remaining fairly warm and the air hovering around the freezing point, the storm is producing heavy, wet snow that's making the roads "pretty slushy," he said.
The Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for most of southern Wisconsin until 6 p.m. Saturday.
The slippery road conditions created a close call for Madison police Friday night.
Officers were outside at South Gammon Road and Park Ridge Drive helping at a crash scene when one of them noticed an incoming vehicle that wasn't going to be able to stop, police Sgt. Ryan Gibson said in a statement.
That officer pushed another out of the way and yelled at a different officer to warn them, Gibson said. Police were able to avoid the incoming car, but it did slide into a squad car, causing minor damage, Gibson said.
He said no one was injured in the incident that happened around 11:20 p.m.
With the first major snowfall, Sun Prairie has declared a snow emergency. Taking effect at 3 p.m. Saturday, the emergency bars parking on city streets until 6 a.m. Sunday.