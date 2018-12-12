A quick-hitting snowstorm that started at about 5:30 a.m. Wednesday made Madison area roads slippery for the morning commute, with several fender bender crashes, rollovers and a jackknifed semi reported to police.
Drivers are advised to drive slower than normal, since the burst of snow and possible freezing drizzle after are making travel difficult.
Madison streets crews have been out putting down salt, and Dane County crews have also been out in the rural areas.
A winter weather advisory is in effect until noon for portions of south-central Wisconsin, including Madison, Beloit, Janesville, Monroe and Baraboo, the National Weather Service said.
Areas north of Madison could get up to 2 inches of snow, with less as you go south and east.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Branden Borremans said snow showers should taper off by mid- to late morning, with a high of 34.
Thursday could be warmer with a high near 39, but we could see some rain and snow at night, with less than a half-inch of snow expected.
The Weather Service said snow could fall before 7 a.m. Friday, with less than a half-inch of snow expected.
Friday's high of 39 sets the stage for highs in the low 40s Saturday and Sunday, under sunny skies.
Monday should be sunny and a little cooler at 35, before temperatures climb to the 40s on Tuesday and next Wednesday.
Tuesday's high of 33 was 2 degrees above normal and 26 degrees below the record high of 59 for Dec. 11, set in 1949.
The low of 17 was normal and 34 degrees above the record low of 17 below for the date, set in 1972 and tied in 1976.
No precipitation (rain plus melted snow) fell at the airport, keeping the December and meteorological winter (December through February) totals at 0.65 inches, 0.11 inches below normal.
The record precipitation total on Dec. 11 was 1.11 inches in 1965.
Since Jan. 1, Madison has received 49.19 inches of precipitation, 15.69 inches above normal.
Snowfall totals remained at 0.6 inches for the month and season, 4.1 inches below normal.
Since the start of snow season on July 1, Madison has received 4.0 inches of snow, 4.8 inches below normal.
The record snowfall on Dec. 11 was 5.3 inches in 1904.