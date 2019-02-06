Residents in southern Wisconsin were waking up to ice- and sleet-covered sidewalks, lots and roads Wednesday morning, thanks to a winter storm that dumped up to 6 inches of snow up north, and we are not done with the frozen precipitation just yet.
The overnight precipitation didn't cause too many problems in southern Wisconsin, with slippery stretches of highway from Madison toward Milwaukee and La Crosse, while a good chunk of roads were in good winter driving condition.
Roads in the Madison area were slick in the late Tuesday night to early Wednesday morning time slot, but salter trucks hit the roads hard and conditions were much better by the Wednesday morning commute.
The state highway travel map also showed most highways from central to northern Wisconsin either snow covered or having slippery stretches, with a couple of stretches of ice-covered roads in far northern Wisconsin and the Milwaukee area.
The Dane County 911 Communications Center said there were no problems on local highways Wednesday morning.
"County crews were out all night and they did a good job," a dispatcher said.
City of Madison crews also were out overnight to put salt down on the major routes, so driving wasn't bad for the morning commute.
The storm consisted mostly of freezing rain and sleet, but the mix didn't build up on power lines.
Alliant Energy had a small power outage of about two dozen customers near Lake Geneva, and Madison Gas and Electric reported no power outages Wednesday morning.
A handful of school districts and private schools in southern Wisconsin were starting class a couple of hours late Wednesday morning, but no districts were closed by the storm.
Three flights scheduled to depart Dane County Regional Airport were canceled this morning, but others already had departed or were on time, with operations running as normal at the airport.