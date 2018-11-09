Salt trucks hit the roads Friday morning to make driving safer as the first measurable snowfall of the season came to south-central Wisconsin.
With temperatures in the 20s, the snow was causing slick spots throughout the area and all across Wisconsin, with several slide offs and crashes reported to law enforcement.
The National Weather Service said snow should taper off from west to east across southern Wisconsin, ending in Madison around 8 a.m. and in Milwaukee around 11 a.m.
The state highway travel map showed the only stretches of good driving on major roads was from Madison to Iowa and from Madison to La Crosse.
Roads were ice covered on I-39 from Portage north to Coloma, and on Highway 21 from Redgranite to Necedah.
After the snow, winds will pick up, with gusts up to 35 mph Friday afternoon and gusts up to 40 mph Friday night.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Branden Borremans said we could see a few snow showers northeast of Madison Friday night, but no accumulation is expected.
The weekend looks sunny but cold, with highs of 31 on Saturday and 39 on Sunday. Normal highs are in the upper 40s this time of November.
The cold weather continues as the work and school week starts, with highs of 31 on Monday, 28 on Tuesday and 33 on Wednesday, under mostly to partly sunny skies each day.
Thursday should be milder with a high of 42, but next Friday is expected to be very chilly once again, with a high of 30. Skies should be partly sunny both days.
The high in Madison on Thursday was 33, 15 degrees below normal and 41 degrees below the record high of 74 for Nov. 8, set in 1999.
The low of 31 was 1 degree below normal and 24 degrees above the record low of 7 for the date, set in 1991.
No precipitation (rain and melted snow) fell at the airport, keeping the November total at 1.36 inches, 0.71 inches above normal.
The record precipitation total on Nov. 8 was 1.19 inches in 1932.
For the meteorological fall of September through November, Madison has received 12.18 inches of precipitation, 6.00 inches above normal.
Since Jan. 1, Madison has received 48.21 inches of precipitation, 17.21 inches above normal.
The record snowfall on Nov. 8 was 7.6 inches in 1921.