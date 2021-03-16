Skip shoveling and southern Wisconsin’s new snow will be melting away

Skip shoveling and the snow that fell across southern Wisconsin on Monday won't be around for long as temperatures warm into the low 40s Tuesday and upper 40s Wednesday, according to forecasters.

In Madison on Tuesday, look for patchy fog before 10 a.m., otherwise mostly cloudy skies, a high near 42 and northeast winds around 5 miles per hour becoming calm in the morning, the National Weather Service said.

After an overnight low around 28, Wednesday’s forecast features a 10% chance for rain after 5 p.m., partly sunny skies, a high near 47 and northeast winds at 5 to 10 mph.

The Weather Service said the next storm system will bring the area a 40% chance for rain before 2 a.m., then rain and snow overnight Tuesday into Wednesday; a 40% chance for rain and snow before 2 p.m., then rain on Thursday; and a 20% chance for rain Thursday night before 8 p.m.

Quiet weather will follow, with just a 20% chance for showers Monday.

Skies over Madison should be mostly cloudy Thursday, sunny Friday and Saturday, mostly sunny Sunday, and mostly cloudy Monday, with highs near 46, 49, 53, 59 and 61, and lows Wednesday night through Sunday night around 33, 28, 25, 32 and 42.