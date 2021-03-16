Skip shoveling and southern Wisconsin’s new snow will be melting away

Next 12 Hours
Skip shoveling and the snow that fell across southern Wisconsin on Monday won't be around for long as temperatures warm into the low 40s Tuesday and upper 40s Wednesday, according to forecasters.
In Madison on Tuesday, look for patchy fog before 10 a.m., otherwise mostly cloudy skies, a high near 42 and northeast winds around 5 miles per hour becoming calm in the morning, the National Weather Service said.
After an overnight low around 28, Wednesday’s forecast features a 10% chance for rain after 5 p.m., partly sunny skies, a high near 47 and northeast winds at 5 to 10 mph.
The Weather Service said the next storm system will bring the area a 40% chance for rain before 2 a.m., then rain and snow overnight Tuesday into Wednesday; a 40% chance for rain and snow before 2 p.m., then rain on Thursday; and a 20% chance for rain Thursday night before 8 p.m.
Quiet weather will follow, with just a 20% chance for showers Monday.
Skies over Madison should be mostly cloudy Thursday, sunny Friday and Saturday, mostly sunny Sunday, and mostly cloudy Monday, with highs near 46, 49, 53, 59 and 61, and lows Wednesday night through Sunday night around 33, 28, 25, 32 and 42.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts a few light rain mixed showers, mainly late in the day on Wednesday; a light rain mix in the evening and night Wednesday; a possible light rain mix to the south on Thursday; rain possible late in the day Monday; and rain Monday night.
Tsaparis said highs for Madison Tuesday through Monday should be near 40, 43, 45, 49, 53, 57and 58, and overnight lows around 25, 34, 24, 26, 33 and 40.
Monday’s high in Madison was 34 at 10:14 a.m., 9 degrees below normal and 48 degrees below the record high of 82 for March 15, set in 2012.
Monday’s low in Madison was 27 at 12:52 a.m., 3 degrees above normal and 27 degrees above the record low of zero for March 15, set in 1993.
Officially, 0.22 inches of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Monday, boosting Madison’s March and meteorological spring (March through May) precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) to 0.28 inches, 0.64 inches below normal. Madison’s 2021 precipitation total rose to 2.41 inches, 1.19 inches below normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for March 15 is 1.49 inches in 1943.
The 2 inches of snow on Monday boosted Madison’s March and meteorological spring (March through May) total to 2 inches, 2 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison has received 45.2 inches, 0.1 inches above normal.
Madison's record snowfall for March 15 is 7 inches in 1959.
