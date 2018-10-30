NWS 10-30-18 afternoon
National Weather Service

There is a chance Madison and south-central Wisconsin could hear a few rumbles of thunder Tuesday afternoon.

The National Weather Service has showers and thunderstorms in the forecast, with up to a half-inch of rain possible.

Showers should drop off Tuesday night, opening the door to a nice, sunny Halloween on Wednesday.

The day-to-day outlook:

  • Tuesday afternoon: A 70 percent chance of showers and a thunderstorm between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m., then showers likely after 4 p.m., high near 55.
  • Tuesday night: A 40 percent chance of scattered showers, mainly before midnight, low around 43.
  • Wednesday: Mostly sunny, high near 55.
  • Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, low around 38.
  • Thursday: Sunny, high near 52.
  • Thursday night: Partly cloudy, low around 37.
  • Friday: Mostly cloudy, high near 47.
  • Friday night: Mostly cloudy, low around 34.
  • Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers after 1 p.m., high near 49.
  • Saturday night: An 80 percent chance of showers, low around 40.
  • Sunday: An 80 percent chance of showers, high near 51.
  • Sunday night: A 30 percent chance of showers, low around 41.
  • Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers, high near 51.

