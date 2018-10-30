There is a chance Madison and south-central Wisconsin could hear a few rumbles of thunder Tuesday afternoon.
The National Weather Service has showers and thunderstorms in the forecast, with up to a half-inch of rain possible.
Showers should drop off Tuesday night, opening the door to a nice, sunny Halloween on Wednesday.
The day-to-day outlook:
- Tuesday afternoon: A 70 percent chance of showers and a thunderstorm between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m., then showers likely after 4 p.m., high near 55.
- Tuesday night: A 40 percent chance of scattered showers, mainly before midnight, low around 43.
- Wednesday: Mostly sunny, high near 55.
- Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, low around 38.
- Thursday: Sunny, high near 52.
- Thursday night: Partly cloudy, low around 37.
- Friday: Mostly cloudy, high near 47.
- Friday night: Mostly cloudy, low around 34.
- Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers after 1 p.m., high near 49.
- Saturday night: An 80 percent chance of showers, low around 40.
- Sunday: An 80 percent chance of showers, high near 51.
- Sunday night: A 30 percent chance of showers, low around 41.
- Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers, high near 51.