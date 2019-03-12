Warmer weather is finally working on the huge amounts of snow and ice still covering Wisconsin, but the melt, combined with rain the next few days, could cause major problems in flood-prone areas.

The entire state has some type of high water alert from the National Weather Service, including flood warnings, flood watches and hydrologic outlooks.

The Weather Service issued a flood watch at 2:15 p.m. Tuesday for parts of south-central, east central and southeast Wisconsin, including Madison and Dane County.

The flood watch is in effect from Wednesday morning through Friday morning.

"Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop," the Weather Service said.

In south-central Wisconsin, rivers that have a chance for substantial flooding include the Baraboo River at Rock Springs and West Baraboo, the Pecatonica River at Martintown and the Sugar River at Brodhead, according to the flooding outlook from the National Weather Service.

Showers should start Tuesday evening, then continue to early Friday morning, with thunderstorms possible Wednesday and Thursday.

The Madison area could see 1 to 2 inches of rain.

Don't get caught by surprise: Get weather alerts emailed to your inbox Sign Up! Weather Alerts Daily weather updates each morning, plus real-time alerts. Severe Weather Alerts - Dane County Severe Weather Alerts - Columbia County Severe Weather Alerts - Dodge County Severe Weather Alerts - Green County Severe Weather Alerts - Iowa County Severe Weather Alerts - Jefferson County Severe Weather Alerts - Lafayette County Severe Weather Alerts - Rock County Severe Weather Alerts - Sauk County Obituaries I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site consitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Temperatures near 50 on Wednesday and 60 on Thursday will melt a lot of snow and ice, adding to the rain heading to low-lying areas both in urban and rural settings, as well as to swollen streams.

The day-to-day outlook in the Madison area:

Tuesday night: A 90 percent chance of showers, mainly after 7 p.m., low around 37. Up to a half-inch of rain is possible.

Wednesday: An 80 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, high near 49. Up to a quarter-inch of rain is possible.

Wednesday night: A 90 percent chance of showers and a possible thunderstorm, low around 48. Up to a half-inch of rain is possible.

Thursday: A 70 percent chance of rain and a possible thunderstorm, high near 60. Up to a quarter-inch of rain is possible, more in storms.

Thursday night: A 60 percent chance of rain, possibly switching to a rain and snow mix, low around 33. Little or no snow accumulation is expected.

Friday: A 10 percent chance of snow before 7 a.m., high near 38.

Friday night: Mostly cloudy, low around 23.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, high near 37.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, low around 23.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, high near 42.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy, low around 24.

Monday: Mostly sunny, high near 41.