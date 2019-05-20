High temperatures should reach the upper 70s by Wednesday in Madison, but the warmer weather will be preceded by showers and storms.
The National Weather Service said the above normal temperatures should stick around through Saturday.
The best chances for rain come Tuesday and Tuesday night.
The day-to-day outlook for Madison:
- Monday afternoon: Partly sunny, high near 58.
- Monday night: Partly cloudy, low around 46.
- Tuesday: A 50% chance of showers, high near 56. Winds gusting up to 25 mph.
- Tuesday night: A 70% chance of showers and a possible thunderstorm, low around 50. Winds gusting up to 35 mph. Up to a half-inch of rain is possible.
- Wednesday: Partly sunny, high near 78. Winds gusting up to 25 mph.
- Wednesday night: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms, low around 58.
- Thursday: Mostly sunny, high near 78.
- Thursday night: A 30% chance of showers and a possible thunderstorm, low around 61.
- Friday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, high near 77.
- Friday night: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, low around 58.
- Saturday: Partly sunny, high near 73.
- Saturday night: A 40% chance of showers, low around 54.
- Sunday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms, high near 68.