A rather gloomy Friday in Madison is expected to continue into Saturday.
The National Weather Service said scattered showers and thunderstorms that started Thursday returned Friday and should stay in the area Saturday before petering out on Sunday.
The sun should return just in time to start the new work week.
The day-to-day outlook:
- Friday night: A 70 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, low around 65. Up to a quarter-inch of rain is possible, more in storms.
- Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, high near 76.
- Saturday night: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 1 a.m., low around 65.
- Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers before 1 p.m., high near 78.
- Sunday night: Partly cloudy, low around 60.
- Monday: Sunny, high near 82.
- Monday night: Mostly clear, low around 64.
- Tuesday: Sunny, high near 84.
- Tuesday night: Mostly clear, low around 63.
- Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mostly sunny, high near 82.
- Wednesday night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, low around 61.
- Thursday: Mostly sunny, high near 77.