Showers and thunderstorms predicted for Saturday could bring more flash flooding on the Near East Side, Madison officials warn.
A quarter- to half-inch of rain is forecast for Madison on Saturday, and the city engineering division warned that “Even sustained moderate rains in the east isthmus could cause flash flooding at the current lake and river levels.”
At least eight streets in Madison had closures because of flooding from storms that hammered the area Tuesday into Wednesday, including parts of Johnson, Dayton, Mifflin, First, Second, Third and Sixth streets and Lexington Avenue. Many were open by 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, and most were open by 9:15 a.m.
City engineers expect Lake Monona, which was at 847.65 feet on Thursday, to crest Friday around the 100-year flood level of 847.7 feet, and the additional rain forecast for Saturday is likely to bring Lake Monona at or slightly above the 100-year flood elevation. Lake Monona’s historic high is 848.53 feet on Sept. 6, 2018.
Lake Mendota is at 851.52 feet, less than a foot below the 100-year flood level of 852.8 feet and the historic high of 852.74 feet on June 6, 2000.
The city recommends that residents and businesses in low-lying areas of the east isthmus and near east side should prepare for potential flash flooding. One option is to fill sandbags at one of the city’s sandbag locations listed on the city’s flooding page. Residents should bring their own shovel and instructions are on the page.
While all roads and major paths are open in Madison, barricades remain at most low-lying intersections most prone to urban flash flooding again in case they are needed on Saturday.
Outside Dane County, notable closures that continue due to flooding include Highway 23 from Alice Street to Highway F and Highway 78 between County H and Mill Street, both in Lafayette County, and Highway 28 at Highway 175 in Dodge County.
The National Weather Service said minor to moderate flooding will continue on some rivers across southern Wisconsin this weekend into early next week.
In Madison on Friday, look for partly sunny skies, a high near 57 and north winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour turning out of the east in the afternoon.
After an overnight low around 45, Saturday’s Weather Service forecast features a 100% chance for showers and storms, with possible totals of a quarter- to half-inch. The high should be near 56, with southeast winds at 10 to 15 mph, gusting as high as 25 mph.
The chance for showers is 60 percent overnight Saturday into Sunday, mainly before 7 p.m., with less than a tenth of an inch of rain possible, then gradually clearing skies and a low around 46.
The Weather Service forecasts an extended dry stretch to follow, with the next chance for showers and storms 30 percent Wednesday night and Thursday.
Skies over Madison should be mostly sunny Sunday, sunny Monday and Tuesday, mostly sunny Wednesday, and mostly cloudy Thursday, with highs near 61, 59, 62, 64 and 61, and lows Sunday night through Wednesday night around 45, 43, 47 and 51.
Thursday’s high in Madison was 59 at 10:55 a.m., 5 degrees below the normal high and 26 degrees below the record high of 85 for Oct. 3, set in 1976, 1997 and 2005.
Thursday’s low in Madison was 45 at 11:59 p.m., 2 degrees above the normal low and 20 degrees above the record low of 25 for Oct. 3, set in 1974.
Officially, 0.03 inches of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Thursday, boosting Madison’s October total to 3.38 inches, 3.14 inches above normal. For meteorological fall (September through November), Madison now has received 10.18 inches of precipitation (rain plus snow converted to liquid), 6.81 inches above normal. For the year, Madison has received 39.77 inches of precipitation, 11.58 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Oct. 3 is 1.16 inches in 1919.