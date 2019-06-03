The price Madisonians will pay for warmer temperatures on Tuesday is a 50-50 chance for showers and thunderstorms.
The National Weather Service forecast said the best chances for rain are in the morning and around lunch time. The high should reach 78, and winds are expected to gust up to 25 mph.
Sun should be more prevalent the rest of the week.
The day-to-day outlook for the Madison area:
- Monday afternoon: Mostly sunny, high near 71.
- Monday night: A 20% chance of showers after 4 a.m., low around 59.
- Tuesday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10 a.m., then showers up to 1 p.m., then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m., high near 78. Winds gusting up to 25 mph.
- Tuesday night: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, low around 63.
- Wednesday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 p.m., high near 79.
- Wednesday night: A 10% chance of thunderstorms before 7 p.m., low around 58.
- Thursday: Mostly sunny, high near 77.
- Thursday night: Partly cloudy, low around 56.
- Friday: Mostly sunny, high near 77.
- Friday night: Partly cloudy, low around 57.
- Saturday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, high near 75.
- Saturday night: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms, low around 60.
- Sunday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, high near 74.