Wednesday has turned out to be a very nice day weather-wise in Madison. The rest of the week, not so much.
The National Weather Service said showers and thunderstorms could start coming to the area on Thursday, and continue through Sunday night.
Temperatures are expected to drop starting Friday, with highs only reaching the low to mid-60s for the weekend.
The day-to-day outlook for the Madison area:
- Wednesday afternoon: A 20% chance of isolated showers after 2 p.m., mostly sunny, high near 72.
- Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, low around 54.
- Thursday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 4 p.m., high near 74.
- Thursday night: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, low around 54.
- Friday: A 60% chance of showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 p.m., high near 62. Up to a quarter-inch of rain is possible, more in storms.
- Friday night: A 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms, low around 47. Up to a half-inch of rain is possible.
- Saturday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, high near 61.
- Saturday night: A 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms, low around 51. Up to a half-inch of rain is possible.
- Sunday: A 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms, high near 66.
- Sunday night: A 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms, low around 52.
- Monday: Partly sunny, high near 66.
- Monday night: Mostly cloudy, low around 50.
- Tuesday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, high near 63.