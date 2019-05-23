The "getaway" day for the long Memorial Day weekend is looking wet, but Saturday and Sunday should be dry, we hope.
The National Weather Service said showers and thunderstorms could hit south-central Wisconsin from Friday into early Saturday, with up to an inch and a half of rain possible.
The sun should pop out on Saturday, with mostly sunny skies on Sunday. Memorial Day could be rainy.
The day-to-day outlook for the Madison area:
- Thursday afternoon: Mostly sunny, high near 71.
- Thursday night: A 10% chance of showers, low around 53.
- Friday: A 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms, high near 69. Up to a half-inch of rain is possible.
- Friday night: An 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms, low around 61. Up to an inch of rain is possible.
- Saturday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 a.m., then a slight chance of showers to 4 p.m., then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, high near 77.
- Saturday night: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, low around 56.
- Sunday: Mostly sunny, high near 72.
- Sunday night: A 30 percent chance of showers overnight, low around 54.
- Monday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms, high near 71.
- Monday night: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, low around 57.
- Tuesday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, high near 71.
- Tuesday night: A 50% chance of showers, low around 53.
- Wednesday: A 40% chance of showers, high near 68.