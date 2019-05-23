The "getaway" day for the long Memorial Day weekend is looking wet, but Saturday and Sunday should be dry, we hope.

The National Weather Service said showers and thunderstorms could hit south-central Wisconsin from Friday into early Saturday, with up to an inch and a half of rain possible.

The sun should pop out on Saturday, with mostly sunny skies on Sunday. Memorial Day could be rainy.

The day-to-day outlook for the Madison area: