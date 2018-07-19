A nice start to Thursday in Madison could turn rainy later in the day, with rain possibly lingering until Saturday.
Forecasters are looking at increasing clouds Thursday afternoon, with showers starting after 4 p.m. and continuing into Thursday night.
The National Weather Service said there's an 80 percent chance for showers and storms at night and on Friday, with up to an inch of rain possible.
High temperatures should reach the upper 70s on Thursday and the mid-70s on Friday.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Branden Borremans said skies will stay mostly cloudy on Saturday with a chance of showers and a high of 77.
There's a slight chance for showers on Sunday with a high of 78.
The new work week should get off to a great start weather-wise, with sun and 81 on Monday, sun and 80 on Tuesday and sun and 78 on Wednesday.
Borremans said the great weather should continue next Thursday with sun and a high of 78.
Wednesday's high of 82 was the normal for July 18 and 13 degrees below the record high of 95 for the date, set in 1894.
The low of 58 was 3 degrees below normal and 11 degrees above the record low of 47, set in 1979.
No rain fell at the airport on Wednesday, keeping the July rainfall total at 1.60 inches, 0.91 inches below normal.
The record rainfall on July 18 was 1.50 inches in 1996.
For the meteorological summer of June through August, Madison has received 7.27 inches of rain, 0.22 inches above normal.
Since Jan. 1, Madison has received 24.11 inches of precipitation (rain and melted snow), 5.23 inches above normal.