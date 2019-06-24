Showers and thunderstorms moving through south-central Wisconsin Monday afternoon will usher in warmer weather this week, with highs expected in the 80s through Sunday.
The National Weather Service said the rain should slack off as the night goes on, with smaller chances for showers and storms on Tuesday.
The day-to-day outlook in the Madison area:
- Monday afternoon: A 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms, high near 75. Rainfall could total up to a quarter-inch, more in storms.
- Monday night: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, gradually becoming clear, low around 62.
- Tuesday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 5 p.m., mostly sunny, high near 84.
- Tuesday night: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 7 p.m., low around 62.
- Wednesday: Sunny, high near 83.
- Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, low around 65.
- Thursday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 p.m., partly sunny, high near 86.
- Thursday night: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, low around 68.
- Friday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 p.m., high near 86.
- Friday night: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms, low around 69.
- Saturday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms, partly sunny, high near 86.
- Saturday night: Partly cloudy, low around 67.
- Sunday: Mostly sunny, high near 84.