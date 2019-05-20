Grass is growing like crazy throughout the Madison area, but it's hard to get it cut between raindrops.

Forecasters are giving little chance to get lawns mowed this week, with showers and thunderstorms on tap practically every day and night except for Monday and Thursday.

The National Weather Service said Monday should be mostly cloudy with a high near 60, but there's a 50% chance for showers on Tuesday with a high of 56.

We could see showers and thunderstorms Tuesday night, along with strong winds. Up to a half-inch of rain is possible.

Showers could continue on Wednesday morning, before the sun peaks out with the high climbing to 78, and winds gusting up to 25 mph.

There's a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms Wednesday night and Thursday, with Thursday's high topping out at 78.

Friday's forecast calls for a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms with a high of 77.

Saturday also shows a 40% chance of showers with a high of 73.

Sunday doesn't get any better, with a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms and a high near 68.

Sunday's high of 66 was 3 degrees below normal and 27 degrees below the record high of 93 for May 19, set in 1975.

The low of 46 was 1 degree below normal and 15 degrees above the record low of 31 for the date, set in 2002.

The airport's precipitation gauge recorded 0.36 of an inch of rain on Sunday, bringing the May total up to 3.06 inches, 0.98 inches above normal.

The record precipitation total on May 19 was 2.84 inches in 1933.

For the meteorological spring of March through May, Madison has received 7.20 inches of precipitation, 0.48 inches below normal.

Since Jan. 1, Madison has received 12.70 inches of precipitation, 2.34 inches above normal.