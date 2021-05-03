Showers, storms finally should reach southern Wisconsin later on Monday

Severe weather is not expected, but much-needed locally heavy rain is possible as showers and thunderstorms finally reach southern Wisconsin later on Monday, according to forecasters.

For meteorological spring (March through May), Madison has had 2.85 inches of precipitation, 2.96 inches below normal, while the 4.98 inches for 2021 is 3.51 inches below normal.

Showers and storms dumped 1 to 3 inches of rain to the north as close as a line from Prairie du Chien to Wisconsin Dells to Sheboygan on Sunday into early Monday, the National weather Service said.

Storms are possible Monday morning, mainly across south-central Wisconsin, and in the afternoon and evening, a line of showers and storms is expected to develop across south-central and east-central Wisconsin, and track across southeast Wisconsin late this evening, the Weather Service,

After a summer-like weekend, a cooldown is expected across portions of the Midwest and Northeast this week that will make it feel more like early April instead of early May, AccuWeather said.