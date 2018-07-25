Showers and thunderstorms expected to come through the Madison area Wednesday night could drop temperatures by 10 degrees on Thursday.
The National Weather Service said the best chance for rain should be between 8 p.m. and 3 a.m., with some storms possibly turning severe.
The severe storm line runs from Dodgeville to Madison to Sheboygan and points north. The main hazards would be damaging winds and large hail.
We should see pretty good, but cooler, weather Thursday through the weekend.
The day-to-day outlook:
- Wednesday night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, low around 63.
- Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers after 1 p.m., mostly sunny, high near 72.
- Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, low around 55.
- Friday: Mostly sunny, high near 73.
- Friday night: Partly cloudy, low around 56.
- Saturday: Mostly sunny, high near 76.
- Saturday night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m., low around 58.
- Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, partly sunny, high near 76.
- Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, low around 59.
- Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mostly sunny, high near 77.
- Monday night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, low around 59.
- Tuesday: Mostly sunny, high near 79.