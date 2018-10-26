Light showers that were supposed to form in Madison Friday never really amounted to much, but there are better chances for rain coming up later in the weekend.
The National Weather Service said the best chance for rain is late Saturday night continuing into Sunday, with blustery winds expected on Sunday as well.
The day-to-day outlook:
- Friday night: Mostly cloudy, low around 39.
- Saturday: Cloudy, high near 50.
- Saturday night: An 80 percent chance of showers after 1 a.m., low around 41. Less than a tenth of an inch of rain is expected.
- Sunday; A 50 percent chance of showers, high near 51. Winds gusting up to 30 mph.
- Sunday night: Cloudy, low around 39.
- Monday: Mostly sunny, high near 54.
- Monday night: Mostly cloudy, low around 40.
- Tuesday: An 80 percent chance of showers, mainly after 1 p.m., high near 54.
- Tuesday night: A 40 percent chance of showers before 1 a.m., low around 41.
- Wednesday: Partly sunny, high near 51.
- Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, low around 37.
- Thursday: Partly sunny, high near 49.