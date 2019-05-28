NWS 5-28-19 afternoon
National Weather Service

The weather in south-central Wisconsin is wonderful, if you like clouds, rain and chilly temperatures at the end of May.

The National Weather Service is full of the aforementioned weather this week, with a couple of bright, dry spots coming up this weekend.

The day-to-day outlook for the Madison area:

  • Tuesday afternoon: A 70% chance of showers, mainly before 4 p.m., high near 61.
  • Tuesday night: A 70% chance of showers, mainly after 1 a.m., low around 53. Up to a quarter-inch of rain is possible.
  • Wednesday: A 40% chance of showers, mainly before 1 p.m., high near 68.
  • Wednesday night: A 20% chance of showers, low around 55.
  • Thursday: A 40% chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1 p.m., high near 69.
  • Thursday night: Partly cloudy, low around 50.
  • Friday: Mostly sunny, high near 73.
  • Friday night: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m., low around 58.
  • Saturday: A 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms, high near 73.
  • Saturday night: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, low around 52.
  • Sunday: Mostly sunny, high near 68.
  • Sunday night: Mostly clear, low around 49.
  • Monday: Sunny, high near 70.

