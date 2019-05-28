The weather in south-central Wisconsin is wonderful, if you like clouds, rain and chilly temperatures at the end of May.
The National Weather Service is full of the aforementioned weather this week, with a couple of bright, dry spots coming up this weekend.
The day-to-day outlook for the Madison area:
- Tuesday afternoon: A 70% chance of showers, mainly before 4 p.m., high near 61.
- Tuesday night: A 70% chance of showers, mainly after 1 a.m., low around 53. Up to a quarter-inch of rain is possible.
- Wednesday: A 40% chance of showers, mainly before 1 p.m., high near 68.
- Wednesday night: A 20% chance of showers, low around 55.
- Thursday: A 40% chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1 p.m., high near 69.
- Thursday night: Partly cloudy, low around 50.
- Friday: Mostly sunny, high near 73.
- Friday night: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m., low around 58.
- Saturday: A 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms, high near 73.
- Saturday night: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, low around 52.
- Sunday: Mostly sunny, high near 68.
- Sunday night: Mostly clear, low around 49.
- Monday: Sunny, high near 70.