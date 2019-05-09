Heavy rain that moved through south-central Wisconsin Wednesday is coming to an end Thursday morning, with a pretty nice forecast on tap for the rest of the week into next week.

The National Weather Service said isolated showers should end before 9 a.m., but skies will remain cloudy with the high temperature of 59 possibly already being reached early in the morning.

Temperatures are expected to fall as the day goes on, down to 40 by early Friday morning.

Clouds should clear on Friday to make for a very nice day of sunshine and a high of 58.

27 Storm Track meteorologist Bob Lindmeier said we can expect sun and 62 on Saturday then partly sunny skies and a few showers on Sunday with a high of 58.

The Weather Service said there's a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms as well late Saturday night, mainly after 1 a.m.

The upcoming week looks good weather wise, with sun and 63 on Monday, sun and 68 on Tuesday and sun and 66 on Wednesday, with only a slight chance for showers on Wednesday.

With temperatures rising during the evening and night on Wednesday, the high of 57 in Madison was set at 11:59 p.m. That's 9 degrees colder than normal and 28 degrees below the record high of 85 for May 8, set in 1953 and tied in 1979 and 1993.

The low of 40 was 4 degrees below normal and 14 degrees above the record low of 26 for the date, set in 1966.

Two-thirds of an inch (0.65 inches) of rain fell at the airport on Wednesday, bringing the May precipitation (rain and melted snow) total up to 1.61 inches, 0.74 inches above normal.

The record precipitation total on May 8 was 1.61 inches in 1927.

For the meteorological spring of March through May, Madison has received 5.75 inches of precipitation, 0.72 inches below normal.

Since Jan. 1, Madison has received 11.25 inches of precipitation, 2.10 inches above normal.

Snowfall totals stayed at zero for May; 5.7 inches for spring, 4.0 inches below normal, and 57.2 inches for the snow season, 6.4 inches above normal.

The record snowfall on May 8 was 0.4 inches in 1925.