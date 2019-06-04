It could be a wet and stormy Tuesday in south-central Wisconsin, but the long-range forecast looks pretty good for the rest of the week.
The National Weather Service said there's a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms Tuesday morning and a 40% chance of the same mainly after 10 p.m. Tuesday.
A line of thunderstorms is expected to move from eastern Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin late in the afternoon to southern Wisconsin after midnight.
"The line of storms may be weakening as it moves into the area, but gusty winds will still likely occur with the storms," the Weather Service said.
There's a 30% chance of showers and storms Wednesday afternoon as a cold front moves through, but the front won't drop temperatures very much.
Highs should be in the upper 70s Tuesday and Wednesday, then in the mid-70s Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
27 Storm Track meteorologist John Zeigler said skies should be mostly sunny on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
There's a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms on Sunday, then partly sunny skies are in the forecast for Monday.
Monday's high in Madison only reached 68, 6 degrees below normal and 23 degrees below the record high of 91 for June 3, set in 1948 and tied in 1972 and 2011.
The low of 45 was 7 degrees below normal and 8 degrees above the record low of 37 for the date, set in1956 and tied in 1969.
No rain fell at the airport, keeping the June and meteorological summer (June through August) totals at 0.47 inches, 0.03 inches above normal.
The record rainfall on June 3 was 3.06 inches in 2007.
Since Jan. 1, Madison has received 16.28 inches of precipitation (rain and melted snow) 4.01 inches above normal.
The snowfall total for the snow season (July 1 to June 30) is basically set for 2018-2019 at 57.2 inches, since there's never been snow recorded in Madison in June, according to Weather Service records.